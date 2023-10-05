A Loss For The Left: This Woman Cut All Her Racist Family Members Out Of Her Life, But None Of Them Noticed Or Cared

During the political turmoil of the past decade, many liberals have suggested that members of their ranks ought to cut ties with any loved ones whose social and political opinions are simply too abhorrent to bear. But that tactic seems to have failed in one recent case: This woman cut her racist family members out of her life, but none of them noticed or cared.

Oops. This is a major L for the left.

Macy Prescott, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, decided last year that she was finished hearing her extended family members use racist dogwhistles about welfare and immigration to spread hateful rhetoric against people not like themselves, and she chose to take a stand by ceasing contact with several uncles, aunts, and cousins. This would have been an incredibly brave move, but unfortunately, not a single one of these family members has noticed that Macy had failed to call them on their birthdays or show up to their annual family barbecue, or even realized that she was upset with them on any level. In fact, one cousin reported that the family believed Macy had been missing from recent get-togethers because she “had some sort of job in Europe or something.”

Macy was trying to make a good point, but unfortunately, it didn’t quite get across.

Macy hoped that by refraining from sending her normal “Happy anniversary” Facebook message to her Uncle Ralph and Aunt Lisa this year, they would realize that they had lost out on an important relationship due to their retrograde beliefs. Unfortunately, though, her Uncle Ralph has only continued posting links to news articles decrying school districts that teach about slavery in history class, one of which he even tagged Macy in, apparently not realizing that they had become estranged. It took a lot for Macy to make the decision to cut contact with her aunt and uncle, but it looks like it will take even more effort to get them to notice what’s occurred.

How unfortunate. As hard as Macy tried to cut these people out of her lives as a punishment for their upsetting beliefs, she has not managed to succeed. Let’s hope she gets through to them one of these days!