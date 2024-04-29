Heartbreaking: Dale Earnhardt Would Have Been 73 Feet Tall Today

Here’s a heartbreaking fact that we hate to have to share: If legendary NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt hadn’t died in a racing accident back in 2001, today would have been the day he would have turned 73 feet tall.

Oof. What a poignant reminder of how tall Dale could have become.

If that horrible accident at the Daytona 500 hadn’t taken Dale’s life in his prime at a mere 49 feet tall, he would currently be towering over us all, his arms alone exceeding 30 feet in length and his incredibly long head smiling down at us from above. While a 73-foot-tall Dale Earnhardt would undoubtedly be far too gigantic to fit into a stock car, it would be so nice to just know he was still out there somewhere, wandering the earth trying to find a place with enough room for him to lie down.

God. This is so sad to think about.

Who knows how many feet in height poor Dale could have ended up growing to if he had never been in that collision. 85? 90? Maybe even 100 feet tall? That would have been so, so tall. Dale will always be a legend, but it’s just devastating to think about how short his height was cut on that fateful day. It’s just not fair.