A Textbook Example Of Clear, Concise Messaging: This Man Who Is Cumming Is Yelling ‘I’m Cumming!’

If you’ve ever sent a rambling seven-paragraph email or struggled to get your point across during a lengthy conversation, you’re going to want to check out this textbook example of clear, concise messaging: This man who is cumming is yelling “I’m cumming!”

And there you have it, folks: This is how you get straight to the point and deliver a message in as straightforward a manner as possible.

Twenty-eight-year-old baker Jordan Williamson is cumming right now, and anyone within earshot knows it thanks to his incredibly forthright communication style. Jordan could have clouded his message by saying something like, “Here it comes,” or “I’m about to explode,” but instead he chose a laser-focused statement free of clutter and unnecessary verbiage with the simple phrase, “I’m cumming!” While his expression lacks the elegant prose style of say, “Fuck, my balls can’t hold it in anymore,” or, “Oh God, oh God, I’m gonna spray it all out,” its strength is that it is simple, effective, and doesn’t lend itself to multiple interpretations. The only possible interpretation of what Jordan is saying is that he’s cumming.

Bravo, Jordan!

Writers, speakers, and communicators, you’d better grab your pen and paper and start taking notes, because this is as clean and succinct as speech can get. We have 100% crystal-clear insight into what Jordan is experiencing right now, and have no need to ask for further clarification on the matter. Whether you’re a teacher, a business leader, or simply someone who cums a lot, you can learn a lot about how to communicate effectively from Jordan’s demonstration of pithiness. Have fun cumming, Jordan. After everything you’ve taught us here, you deserve it.