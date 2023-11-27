Absolutely Beautiful: These Kids At The Beach Who All Just Met Each Other Have Teamed Up To Dig A Very Large Hole

Okay, get ready for the most uplifting news you’ll read all day. If this story currently unfolding in Miami Beach doesn’t restore your faith in humanity, nothing will: These kids at the beach who all just met each other have teamed up to dig a very large hole.

Perfect strangers, uniting for a common cause. Folks, it doesn’t get more powerful than this!

When cousins Benjamin, age eight, and Jacob, age six, began digging an enormous hole in the sand for no particular purpose other than to dig an enormous hole, they had no idea their effort would draw the support of a dozen other children visiting Miami Beach with their families. Their project was just 2.5 feet deep and 2 feet wide when a four-year-old girl wandered over to silently watch the cousins frantically forge a crater in the sand, at which point Benjamin offered her a tiny plastic shovel to enlist her help, no questions asked. From there, the deeper the hole got, the more kids from around the beach were inspired to join, all putting their blood, sweat, and tears into the undertaking. After just 30 minutes, the ragtag group had already reached the layer of sand that was colder and wetter than the surface sand.

Wow. Despite being complete strangers, and knowing they’ll likely never see each other again, these children have become brothers in arms, working for a purpose greater than themselves: a massive hole that’s deeper than they are tall. To these kids, it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how long you help before your mom calls you over to put more sunscreen on you, or whether you’re digging in the hopes of finding treasure or reaching China. If you want to help bore a pit into the sand and then take turns proudly sitting in it to revel in all your hard work, you are one of them.

Just beautiful. This is surely the same type of spirit that got the pyramids built in ancient Egypt!

Truly, the world would be a better place if we worked on improving our society with the same urgency and welcoming attitude that these kids are bringing to their hole in the sand. We wish these kids the best of luck in their burrowing!