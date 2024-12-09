An Incredible Treat: This ‘Wicked’ Fan Just Woke Up To Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Standing Over Her Bed Weeping

If you’re a Wicked fanatic, get ready to feel incredibly jealous of Anna Benson, 28, from Acworth, GA, who’s being treated to the most amazing experience a musical lover could ever ask for: This Wicked fan just woke up to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande standing over their bed weeping.

Is this woman not the luckiest Wicked fan on Earth?! Absolutely amazing.

Anna was fast asleep a few short minutes ago when she was startled awake by something wet dripping onto her face and opened her eyes to the surprise of a lifetime: Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hovering inches above her, both sobbing uncontrollably and whispering, “Thank you, thank you so much.” Erivo, already bawling so hard she could barely speak, clasped her hands over her mouth upon seeing that Anna had woken up, and somehow began crying even harder. Grande repeatedly nodded at her co-star before taking Anna’s right index finger into one hand, and her left index finger in the other hand, and looking Anna directly in the eyes.

“You saw…our movie?” Erivo sputtered between sniffles, becoming near-hysterical when Anna nodded in affirmation. “Oh my god. You really saw our movie, Wicked, in theaters now? That was so unbelievably kind of you. To see our movie. Wicked. In theaters now. Where we sing songs from the Broadway musical. Wicked. This is my dream come true.”

Grande continued nodding, moving her face even closer to Anna’s until her increasingly wide eyes were basically shedding tears directly into Anna’s eyes. Erivo, so overcome with emotion she’d begun wailing, then took Grande’s index fingers in her hands and is now squeezing them just like Grande is squeezing Anna’s fingers.

Wow…we are seething with envy right now!

There is no doubt that Anna is always going to remember the moment she woke up to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande weeping right over her face. Wicked fans all over the world are probably praying to God that they someday get a life-changing surprise like this one. So. Cool.