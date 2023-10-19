Autumn Trend Report: Millions Of Young Adults Are Forgiving Their Parents For Their Failures And Accepting Responsibility For Their Own Lives

Move over pumpkin spice lattes—there’s a new trend that’s sweeping the nation that you’re definitely going to want in on. This fall, millions of young adults are forgiving their parents for their failures and accepting responsibility for their own lives.

Count us in!!

If you’re looking to stay on trend this autumn, you can ditch the cable knit sweater and knee-high boots, because the only thing you need this season is the inner peace that comes with knowing that your parents might’ve made mistakes, but they really were doing the best they could. This popular new realization has young adults all over the country forgiving their parents and taking control of their futures—a trend that some forecasters predict is here to stay!

While it might not be easy to get to the point where you truly understand how resenting your parents only hinders your own healing journey, it’s pretty much a must if you want to keep up with what’s hot this fall. Seriously, anyone who’s anyone is spending the next couple of months forging their own path and letting go of the feelings of blame they harbor toward the people who determined their childhood circumstances.

OMG—this totally seems worth a try!

So this month, you can skip the pumpkin patch—unless of course you’ve decided to invite your parents there so that you can work on strengthening your relationship with them, allowing them get to know you as a real person instead of as an extension of themselves. Rather than spending your time carving jack-o-lanterns or lighting scented candles, try recognizing how your hyper-fixation with who’s at fault for your current situation is preventing us from living the life you want. It won’t be long before you notice some of your favorite influencers and celebrities devoting their October and November to doing the same!

Okay, this definitely seems like an awesome trend for fall! Sound off in the comments if you’ll be forgiving your parents ASAP!