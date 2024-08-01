Can’t Be Good: The Bus Driver Is Currently On A Zoom Call, Not Like A Friend Catch Up Or Anything, Like An All-Hands Meeting For An Entirely Different Job

If you’re currently on the B32 through Brooklyn, you might want to get off and wait for another bus, because the driver is currently on a Zoom call, and it’s not like a friend catch up like what cab drivers sometimes do—it’s a full-on all-hands meeting for an entirely different job.

That definitely can’t be good, right?

Even though the bus driver already has a job (bus driver), she’s got her laptop propped up on the dashboard and is fully in the middle of what seems to be a pretty serious meeting regarding, vaguely, “brand identity” as well as “e-commerce disruptors,” which we have to assume are terms referring something entirely unrelated to the bus or any kind of transit. The bus driver has the log cabin background behind her onscreen and she just muted herself on the call to yell at a lady who tried to sneak on without paying, so it seems like this other company definitely has no idea she’s currently driving a bus.

Is she working on her side hustle? Is driving the bus her side hustle?

It’s pretty common for drivers to be engaged in some kind of phone call, but this meeting really has the driver’s full attention. She just shared her screen to show everyone else a spreadsheet and now she’s going on and on about P functions, which has to be illegal if you’re also driving a bus full of 25 people. Though on the other hand, she is still doing a really good job driving the bus.

We have to assume bus drivers aren’t paid very well, so it’s a shame that this woman has to have more than one job (if that’s what’s going on—just assuming the Zoom meeting isn’t purely for fun), but maybe she should find a way to make more money that doesn’t take her eyes off the road.