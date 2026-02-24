Disgusting: This Immigrant Working Forced Labor In An ICE Detention Center Is Robbing A US-Born Convict Of His 13-Cent-An-Hour Job

As if it wasn’t enough that immigrants come to this country ILLEGALLY or in some disturbing cases LEGALLY looking to drink our water, marry our cousins, and crowd our self check-outs, there’s something amiss that would make any red-blooded patriot’s blood BOIL: This immigrant working forced labor in an ICE detention center is robbing a US-born convict of his 13-cent-an-hour job.

What?! How does something like this happen in AMERICA??

When 37-year-old Honduran immigrant José Rivera Gomez was detained by ICE and forced into a crowded makeshift detention center at an undisclosed location in Florida, the first thing he did was the thing all immigrants do best: He immediately took an extremely low-paying job away from an American citizen by working at his prison’s park bench factory. By working 12 hours a day for 13 cents an hour in inhospitable, unsafe conditions, he’s robbing a hardworking AMERICAN convict of much needed funds he could use to purchase $12 toothpaste and $15 chocolate bars at commissary.

If you’ve ever wondered why the prison economy of gangs such as the Aryan Brotherhood is collapsing, look no further than immigrants like José taking away dozens of dollars a month from RED-BLOODED, AMERICAN convicts who not only were actually BORN in this country, but actually stepped up and committed actual CRIMES to be incarcerated and coerced into forced labor, not just “overstayed their work visas.”

Yep. This is DISGUSTING with a capital D!

Hopefully José will accidentally hack off his hands while polishing a park bench using unsafe equipment soon so his STOLEN job and PALTRY WAGES can be given to a REAL American who needs money for a razor or a bar of soap. Until then, SHAME on this country for letting this happen.