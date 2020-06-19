Does Your School Bus Driver Think Of You As Their Protégé?

1. A few times a week, I’ll be called down to the principal’s office to find my bus driver in there giving the principal a new pitch on why I should be allowed to sub out one of my academic classes for personalized bus instruction. Whether he’s explaining that gym class is useless for me because driving a bus works out muscles you never knew you had, or that science is a waste of my time because the laws of physics are completely different on a bus, the principal always brings me in to tell the both of us that this idea will never happen.