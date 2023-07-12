Getting Out Of Hand: This Wedding Has Four Different Gourmet Hot Dog Stands, Two Photo Booths, An Army Recruiting Station, And Kids Tabling For A High School Anime Club

These days, there’s definitely pressure to make your wedding as fun for your guests as possible. However, in the case of these nuptials taking place in Charleston, SC, things are definitely getting out of hand: This wedding has four different gourmet hot dog stands, two photo booths, an army recruiting station, and kids tabling for a high school anime club.

Alright, we’re definitely going overboard here.

In a move that seriously misses how much stuff you need in order to keep 100 people entertained for an evening, newlyweds Nathaniel and Jane McManus have completely overloaded their wedding reception, renting out four hot dog stands when even just one would have even been overkill in light of the sit-down dinner and hors d’oeuvres hour, and two different photo booths, which are basically made irrelevant by the two professional photographers and three professional videographers walking around the venue.

As if there weren’t already more than enough to occupy the guests for the two and a half remaining hours of the wedding past the dinner and toasts, to the right of where the six-piece bluegrass band is playing (which is to the left of where the DJ is waiting for his turn), there are fully three soldiers in uniform asking every passing guest if they’ve ever thought about joining the Army—which is pretty odd, but honestly not as odd as the fact that there’s also a table being manned by five sophomores in Sailor Moon t-shirts advertising the anime club at the nearby Greg Mathis Charter High School.

You know the guests are just supposed to like, talk and dance, right? This isn’t a career fair.

Although Nathaniel and Jane are clearly enjoying the festivities, and even spent a few minutes during one of the slow songs hitting up the Army booth themselves, it’s clear that the guests aren’t really sure what to make of the situation. Older relatives of the bride and groom keep approaching the high school anime club to ask how they’re related to the happy couple, before walking away with furrowed brows after the anime kids explain that they have no relation to the couple but can offer some suggestions of anime shows to check out instead.

Good Lord.

Honestly, maybe this couple is secretly loaded and they had a ton of cash to burn, because otherwise this is just a gross overestimation of how much stuff you need going on at a wedding. Well… hats off the newly married couple anyway…