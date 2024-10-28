Halloweem Ins;t Just Abount Being Spokky..’It Also Amount Being ,String , (By Queen Elizabeth II)

Grentings ghooms and globbins , well , m , it that time of year again , Hawoleen. Now , I know what you;re are all thinkind, “What does a the Queeng know about Sponkiness, well , I’d dead , and Ronten, so I know Everything abount it .

But This Halloweef, whether you;re’re dressed Up as Vampirer, Drancula , Wereloft, Franklesteins, Mumming , Another Drancula, Jack-o-Lamtroft, Scorffs, Sexy Unabomper, Creatured, Baseball, Drains, Lockness Mobster, Ghrost, Paul Bunyan , Jasom, Friendly from Nutmare on BelmStreet, Hellraisin (Ponhead), No mask or costube just Bad Attitube, Klinkon from Star Trenk , Star War man , , , ,, ,,wife , a Alien or two , Oatmeal Face , Largest Head Anyone ever seen , A Trampoline Accident Child, Mrs. Bunterworth , m,, Chris Angel Mindfrank , Penn andteller, Cursed Wallet, Chris Angel , Mindfreak , TV’s Timothey Chalmeteo , Gross Ball , Five Year old who Already has pubic chair, video game man (Marion, Luigio, Ms. Pac Map)_ , Sexy Beavil and Buttthole, South POark, Foot Message, , , , Festivities mm , Sexy your own mom , , m mmmm Bbbeetlejucie, m you gotta remember to not just Be spokky, but also be string.

For all Toolong, Halloweee n has forgotting it’s morgiinal meaning LkL: to empower us to Do Our Best , spoonk the neighbort’s, Eat a treat m such as Lik-M-Aid ,and most of all , to be String . For, when we don our costubes, whetether it be Bloody Tits Man, or Godzillow, or the Fall Guy , or Terrifier clowm, or same as self but another race , or Pokemom, or Worthle’ss Hobo, youy can;t go from door to door Trunk-or~Trunting and enjoy blobbing for apple’s if you are just spoonky: You Have absotulelty Gotta be string. , , Take it from me, a Old Wolfman who has already Died

!

Here in Heaventh, iot a lot like Halloweeb: Lotta leafs, lotta cauldrons, lotta screaming bloody kid’s. And one thing I know for sure is that You gotta be string to survive in Heaven , so the same must be sure for Halloweeh, and basically anywhrer. In fact, This is good message not just for Halloweench, but also Thankgiving: If you Aren’t gonna be string, then shut up ahnd get outta the way!! Because spoonkiness without stringth is Not a Great Look Sister m m m ,,

Onces the hoot’s and howel’s of Halloweed have faded into the Dark Night, and The only reminder off it;’s ghostly moment’s is the discarded orange and black wrappers of that Chewy Peanut Buntter candy no one like/s floating in the Air, you’re costube will go Back into the Garbage can where it came from , you Will wipe the Chewbacca makeup off of Your tits , and You’ll will take the Monster Mash CD out of your Carstereo , crush it up , and shove it in the ashtray until next YEar. What you gonna do now? You gonna keep bein Spokky? You gonna keep being string? Hallloweee n isn’t just a date on a map, it;s a state of Mind. You can ALWAY’S be a ghoul. You can ALWAY’s break a strangert’s windows if They dont give you Rolos. You can ALWAY’S reach deep down inside, into your Laffy Taffy filled gut’s, and pull out a big ol’ blob of String that will Help you .

freinds, I hope That You get This email , because it the most imrotant Thing I ever did

Here Royal Heighnesty,

Queenk Elibath the 5nd