Heartbreaking: Donald Trump Is Now Brat

With the news that former President Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election comes an additional update that may be even more difficult for some to hear: It appears to be the case that Donald Trump is now brat.

Wow. Just heartbreaking.

Although millions of Americans had been under the impression that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was brat, after yesterday’s election, it’s obvious just how mistaken they were. According to Charli XCX, the creator of the album “Brat” and its accompanying lifestyle, to be brat is to be “that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it,” and as many pundits are now pointing out, this quite clearly describes Donald Trump’s attitude and demeanor, especially now that he has won the presidency for a second time. As hard as it may be for Charli XCX fans to accept, Donald Trump—with his outspoken personality, his love of gay party anthems, and his perpetually askew makeup—is officially brat.

Yikes. This is truly tough to report.

Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump started wearing lime green and sleek black sunglasses in the coming days, because these election results sadly confirm that he’s the one who’ll be bumpin’ that.