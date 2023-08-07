Heartwarming: Wayne Brady Has Agreed To Play A Televised Game Of ‘Hoedown’ With Any Ghosts Whose Unfinished Business Is Doing That

If you or someone you know is a ghost who was obsessed with the long-running short-form improv comedy TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you’re in luck, because one of the show’s cast members just stepped up to help you out in a major way: Wayne Brady has agreed to play a televised game of “Hoedown” with any ghosts whose unfinished business is doing that.

Wayne, this is just too kind.

Wayne Brady made the announcement via a “Hoedown”-style song posted on his Instagram earlier today. In the video, Wayne marches in time to a recording of the melody as he sings:

“If you are a ghost

Or just anyone who’s died

And playing a game of Hoedown

Keeps you from the other side.

Then it’s my promise to you

With God as my witness:

Come wake me in the night

And finish your unfinished business!”

After the music stopped, Wayne Brady then explained that he simply would not be able to live with himself knowing that there are ghosts out there who are not able to achieve eternal rest because they first need to play a round of “Hoedown,” a comedy game popularized by Whose Line wherein participants improvise a country-style song with a simple ABCB rhyme scheme. Wayne also added that he will be amenable to each ghost’s personal requests when he helps them complete their unfinished business, such as making sure that Laura Hall and Linda Taylor are there to play the accompanying music, or even making his own “Hoedown” verses only kind of funny on purpose so that the ghosts can get the biggest laughs.

Wayne proceeded to clarify that while he’s definitely willing to play “Hoedown” as much as needed to meet demand, it would be best if ghosts could coordinate so that he could play with three ghosts at once—though he’s not sure how feasible that is since he doesn’t know if ghosts can all talk to one another or what.

Wow. Wayne Brady has gone above and beyond with this one, and the goodness of his heart is clear. Here’s hoping ghosts take him up on this offer, because a gesture this generous should not go unnoticed.