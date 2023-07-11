Finding the right words to comfort someone after the death of someone close to them can be difficult, but you have to try your best.
How Many Of These Things Have You Said To Comfort Someone After The Loss Of A Loved One?
How many of these things have you said to comfort someone after the loss of a loved one?
1. If it’s any consolation, at least my husband is still alive.
2. Don’t worry, he’ll crawl back out of his grave in no time.
3. Maybe it wasn’t your son who died but rather someone who looked a lot like him.
4. Are you sure it was the permanent type of death?
5. Why are you so sad? It’s not like you were there.
6. They’re in a place now.
7. At least you won’t have to wash their dishes anymore.
8. Do you have any other husbands you can grow old with instead?
9. Someone died? Gross!
10. They’re up in heaven with Jeffrey Epstein now.
11. They should have been more careful not to get so old.
12. What’s the big deal? There’s nothing wrong with being dead.
13. LOL OMG wut????
14. Soon they will be buried deep in the ground and you can forget all about them.
15. Are you sure you care?
16. I’m so sorry! Here are three blueberries and a sponge.
17. I invented Crispix.
18. You need to learn to love people who stay alive.
19. Let’s go buy you a handjob, my guy.
20. As someone who doesn’t believe in death, I’m sure your husband is still alive.
21. I’m here to beatbox for you whenever you’re feeling sad.
22. Oops, I just inhaled their ghost.
23. It was a real dick move for them to die on you like that.
24. It was a real dick move for them to die on you like that.
25. At least it wasn't me.
All 1 questions completed!