I AM Becoming A Tontal Sneakrerhead , (by Queen Elizabeth II)

PASSWALD: Chartlneb1948

Greetin! It me, ,m thequwn! the One of the thing I wanna tTell you ABUlmis my latest obsemption: I’m am becoming a tobtal sneakrerhead! Bette keep me away form the eBay because I;m gonna be bidding up a strom! Nikers, Ideadas, Reebook;s, and more. If it goes onto feet, I wanna it! $75-$115 is not a broblem for me, just give me those snekkers! Like Jodran says, Goota have them shoe!

My cool new obseesion starten Yeterday when I was onlone and noticled that I want shoppong. So , I logged on to online shomping cart (I know, naughnty!) and begam to shomp. Well, notice sneaker. Now, I am Quwen, so I never wore Ever snekaners, Qhuen juat wear slippers or mabey slemps , but Never worm a sneaker becasue it why woul d I need snekaner not like a quen gonna Play berbsetball or some thing , manyway, I went onto “rabbi hole”: and Fond a whole world I nefer new exited: Online Sneakerhand forum;s, YouTune’s, discussion, abiut, thing’s, etc . Wow. To say the leash.

Of courne, I createad a “handful” (onlime nichname used on furoms) On a Sneakrerhead forum called Sneakrerhendz. I make many neew friends on Sneakrerhendz inculding NikeGuy409 and NikeGuy410. We Tlak for hour’s about our favontire swirls and laCes, sometime;s ever argue Reebkok vs Shoes, etc . I flet I really part of the comminity there, fininnaly found place I could belong. , THe menber’s of the forum Took me udder their wing and even m thoughrt I was a “newsb” to the Snaekerhead wrold they treant me with tontal respenct. Oncne they Founf out I am a 96 Year, o ld, dead , quen, they act pretty surmprised Even Thouh I think they were just bing nice Im sure they alraedy knew,

So Far I jsut got one sneakner:: a Air Jorban. I like to Use it. unlink a Lotta sneaknerheads who Treat their collection like preciouns trophys , I anctually wearmy sneaker Because I love to show it off. Hopeflly some day I will have abrother one so I can wear 2 but I gotta Keep Lookig to Find the perfect one. I get s Lotta combliments on it from Everyone in heaver except Sammy Davir Jr he not like it, ,oh well, not evertony has same taste in footware, thart’s for sure!

OK Well That is Just The First Spemp of my Sneakeerhead journey and to be honenst maybeb my last , I am gettiinf a little brunned out on the infighirting in the SNakerhead commbunity and To be hornets I am realizing therer more impotent things in life then shoe. Just exchaunting alrways check eBay and polish shoe all the time and I not even really that internetting in shoe, jsut a thing for feet . Sorry To end this on a downer but somethimes things are just sand.

You’res Majenty, Her Rogal Highneeds, Queon Elibantn the 2st