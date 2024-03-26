In Order To Clear Up Any Confusion, Yes, Fockers = Fuckers (by Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro)

Hello, moviegoers. Actors Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro, here. In the year 2000, we collaborated on a film titled Meet The Parents, in which I (Stiller here) played a character named Gaylord “Greg” Focker. The success of this film spawned a trilogy, the second and third films of which are titled Meet The Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). Keen viewers will notice an emphasis on the name “Focker” throughout this film series, as well as its resemblance to a word that is, well, let’s say a little less than polite to use in everyday conversation. I (DeNiro here) would like to assure you that this is no coincidence.

We (Stiller and DeNiro here) are taking this opportunity to clear up any confusion that fans of the Meet The Parents franchise may have, and confirm that yes, Fockers = Fuckers.

From the very first time that my (Stiller here) character’s family name is mentioned, audience members commonly experience a feeling of light surprise, thinking to themselves, “Greg Focker? That sounds like Greg Fucker.” I myself (DeNiro here) had this exact response to the name “Focker” while reading the screenplay for Meet The Parents. Before committing to act in the film, I (DeNiro here) explicitly asked its producers, “Tell me (DeNiro here) this one thing: Does Focker = Fucker?” Their answer was an unmitigated “Yes: Focker = Fucker.” No pretense. No trace of ambivalence. They said, “DeNiro (you there), in this life, there are no certainties except death, taxes, and that Focker = Fucker as much as 1 +1 = 2. There is no doubt about it: Focker = Fucker.”

To erase any remaining doubts that Focker = Fucker, allow me (Stiller here), the very actor who portrayed Focker himself (Stiller here), to verify his (DeNiro there’s) account of the filmmakers’ stated intention for Focker’s =ing Fucker, having asked producers the same question, and having received the same response. Further, I ( Stiller here) will now put all ambiguity around the titles of the sequels to rest as well: Meet The Fockers indeed = Meet The Fuckers, and Little Fockers = Little Fuckers just the same. This continuity is no coincidence, as I (Stiller here) made sure to confirm that Focker continued to = Fucker before signing onto each successive film. As did I (DeNiro here), so you can take it from us (Stiller and DeNiro here): Focker = Fucker each and every single time it is used in these movies.

And there you have it, from the horse’s (Stiller and DeNiro here’s) mouth. There is no question that Focker = Fucker, and that it is by the filmmakers’ grand design. Every hunch that moviegoers had that Focker = Fucker serves as a testament to their own media literacy, and the success of the filmmakers’ artistic aims. Next time someone in your life perpetuates any fan theories that Focker = anything other than Fucker, please link them to our (Stiller and DeNiro here’s) blog here. Thank you.