I Canno’t Wiat To Lose This Wiggly Teoth (By Queen Elizabeth II)

Wellm, it time to antler my password: Chartles1942

O K

Quuen Is A Here. As a recrap , I had died mm, but Now ok , here in Hellven. Long Stonry Shorts but bassicaly haD brobmlem stying alive but Oh Well, now I’m gearing up forR some fun activities For exaplmple Rally looking formward to loosing this Wiggly teoth, Been extreme Wiggling for over 3 decades Now but I ‘m tink that It definitlry gonna fall off in the Next 13-15 moths so This is very excitiem For me , you know , Have a lot of teeth is Common Quenn Broblem , 67, 68 tteeth in mouth, nobody want to eat like that, no Body want to smile when they got so many teoth, I ask densit “what to do?” and He just smile…Not give answer , just smile and walk away into the distance , chuckling,,….Shriveled up coward of A man my dentsit..So I paid A Juvenline Delquintment over $140 to Dispose Of his Arm’s. Good luck Polish teeth or Enchanting gums without arms , shitFace. But Trauromantic menmories About my dentist aside, verrrry munch pumped up to lose this wiggler ,

I beleive it good idea to lose you’re teeth as muvch as humanely pissable. N o one wants to be a walking around with Same Disgrusting teethhh in mouth all day, every day, for 125+ year;s. No. It is not worht it. For m e, losing tooth Kinda like how snake shed it’s’s skin: No longer need, getting kinda of old , and too tight, so, push it off and Grow a new skin, or in the case of tooth, tooth. Sometimen;s I have a tooth fall out of my moth but the new trooth that come next form the emptyhole becomes way too long, I thiknk sometime mouth forget how To make teeth and when it comes to the lenght it think “OK, I will jsut keepgoing forever “ but I find that it Works OK to Clip off the tooth with a gargen shears or just knock iT back into the sockent a few Itches with a Hamster, No bromblem if you’er handy with tools and Have a high pain tolerants , like , <<Me ,

I Sti ll beleiebf in the tooth fairly even thotugh Wikipendia says it’s Not Ture. You Know, Winkiepedia is preety good resousce for learn about mud But not so accurnate when it comes to Tonth Fairy Infarmation as far as I can concern. Becasue when I was a cHildn I saw The tooahthhhhhh fairy many Tims And let me teell you , it Was real. Not cute little Sprite like shown In the books , not really sa fairy. tooth Fairy look exacltly like normal Man in suit , except where face should Be it isjust a large tube, like elephant trunk. swinging down, exploring the world aroud it . m , Walk very slowl y and dripping Trail of goo out of Trunk , and come;s into Your room and The trunk goes Under the Pliiow and Suck’s Up The Tooth and then Regurgates the Money, And then, the Polite tooth Fairy trunk says , “Thank you” only in Tooth Farily languarge the word for thank you is “Narsippia.”

I hav ne actually write A Book, and a Chold , m n b bb v bnb i it Is The complete Guide to The Language I Heard The Tooth Fairy Talk, , ,And I was Nevefer allound to sell it Because it was Frowned Upon in those day;s that a woman write. But I Think it Had some good informantber about tooth fairies, trunks, etc. m maybe some Day soon I will find a plubbisher becasue I Think there is a renewed interst In the Tooth Fairy Becasue recently people wewre kind of like “oh yeah what is the deal with that?” recently , .

Ok well my printer is running low on toner so I can only do a few more words: 1. goodbye 2. washcloth ,

3. sandalwood

Her Royal Mangenstry,

Queer Elizfabreath, $$