Incredibly Thoughtful: This Couple Is Handing Out Little Gift Bags And Notes To Their Fellow Airplane Passengers Apologizing For The Insane Sex They’re Going To Have In The Bathroom

Between flight prices, delays, and uncomfortable seats, it’s no wonder air travel often brings out the worst in people. That’s why this small gesture that two Boston-based travelers made during their flight to Denver is so beautiful to see: This couple is handing out little gift bags and notes to their fellow airplane passengers apologizing for the insane sex they’re going to have in the bathroom.

So cool. How thoughtful is that?!

Shannon and Robert Sutton know that flying is stressful enough as it is without having to hear two people in the airplane bathroom pounding, moaning, and grunting filthy dirty talk at each other the whole flight. That’s what makes the goodie bags filled with ear plugs, candy, and a note reading “This is our first mile high club, thanks for understanding!” that they handed out to passengers in seats near the bathroom such a wonderfully considerate move. While some would say these two went overboard, if you’ve ever endured the sounds of two kinksters’ asses smashing against the bathroom door while roleplaying as a pilot and a stewardess throughout an entire five hour trip, you can appreciate that Shannon and Robert are just doing their best as first-time airplane bathroom raw-doggers.

Hey, a few Tootsie Rolls can go a long way in a situation like this!

There’s always a chance Shannon and Robert’s unhinged sexcapades don’t end up causing any issues at all, and everyone lands in Denver unperturbed, if not a little turned on. But as any exhibitionist will tell you, you never know how carried away you’ll get during public sex, so we have to applaud Shannon and Robert’s forethought either way.