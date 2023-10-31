It’s Officially Halloween! Frankenstein Is Chasing Grandma Around The House

Put on your costumes and get ready to go trick-or-treating, because the spookiest day of the year is finally here. Frankenstein is chasing Grandma around the house, which means that Halloween has officially arrived!

There’s no mistaking it now: It’s definitely time for some frightful celebrations!

October 31st might have officially started at midnight, but Halloween itself did not officially begin until 8:30 a.m. when Frankenstein broke down the door of Grandma’s bedroom closet from inside and started pursuing her from room to room. The sound of Grandma screaming and knocking over lamps and chairs to slow Frankenstein down as she fled from him was a clear signal to everyone that All Hallows Eve was upon us. Everyone can finally start up their favorite horror movies and sit down on the couch with a big bowl of candy, because Frankenstein is clomping down the hallway with his arms stretched out in front of him while Grandma keeps screaming for someone to call animal control so they can shoot Frankenstein with a tranquilizer dart.

Frankenstein is probably chasing Grandma because he wants to either kill her or marry her!

We’ve been looking forward to Halloween all month long, and as the houses around the neighborhood started decorating their porches with fake spiderwebs, inflatable skeletons, and jack-o-lanterns, you could really feel the anticipation in the air. And now that Frankenstein is chasing Grandma in endless circles around the kitchen table, it’s safe to say that the big night is finally here. Happy Halloween, everyone!