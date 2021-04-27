Just Following Up On That Creepy Message I Wrote In Blood On Your Bathroom Mirror

Would you kindly confirm receipt of the bloody note I left on your mirror at 3 a.m. a few evenings ago? For your convenience, I’ll relay it again here: “I CAN’T WAIT TO WEAR YOUR FACE” 1. Yes, I received your creepy message. 2. No, I was not aware of your creepy message until now.

Would you say you were frightened by my message? 1. Yes. 2. No. 3. Unsure.

What was your reaction upon discovering my message? More specifically, did you scream? I just want to ensure this experience is as frightening as possible for you! 1. I screamed. 2. I gasped but did not scream. 3. I did not scream, as I was mostly focused on using the toilet. 4. I was already screaming about something else when I saw your message.

Is this the first time you’ve received a bloody message on your bathroom mirror? 1. Yes. 2. No. I have previously received one other bloody message on my bathroom mirror. 3. No. I have previously received many other bloody messages on my bathroom mirror. 4. I have previously received a message on my bathroom mirror written in feces, but not blood.

When it comes to bloody bathroom mirror messages, it is important to strike the correct tone. Which of the following words would you say best describes the tone of the message you received? 1. Threatening. 2. Unhinged. 3. Facetious. 4. Silly. 5. Muddled. 6. Professional. 7. Sexual.

Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with the following statement: “The bloody note on my bathroom mirror made me terrified about the prospect of my own impending death.” 1. Somewhat agree. 2. Strongly agree. 3. Somewhat disagree. 4. Strongly disagree. 5. I’d rather not say.

And please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am ready to die in a violent, gruesome fashion.” (NOTE: Your response will have no influence on the matter and will be used for internal purposes only.) 1. Somewhat agree. 2. Strongly agree. 3. Somewhat disagree. 4. Strongly disagree. 5. I have no opinion at this time.

In interest of transparency, it should be noted that the message on your mirror was written in dog blood, not human blood. Does this disclosure change how you feel about the note? 1. Yes. It makes the note less scary. 2. Yes. It makes the note more scary. 3. No. It does not affect my feelings towards the note one way or another.

This was not included in my original message, but please know that there is no escaping me. 1. Makes sense. 2. Sounds good. 3. Thanks for letting me know. 4. I am disappointed to hear this. Please do not kill me. I am not ready to die. 5. I will note this in my records.

In terms of when I come to cut your face off (it is mine, I will wear it), do any of the following times work for you? 1. Tonight. 2. Tonight. 3. Tonight. 4. Tonight. 5. Tonight. 6. Tonight.

Great, I think I have all the information I need now. However, I’m looping in my associate Joseph here. If after this conversation you still have any questions regarding the gory note I left on your bathroom mirror, please reach out to Joseph and he’ll give you any answers you need. 1. Nice to meet you, Joseph. I’ll be sure to reach out if I have any questions. 2. Thank you, but I do not anticipate that I’ll have any additional questions.