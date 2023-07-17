Man’s Best Friend In Action: This Heroic Dog Pulled His Owner Out Of A House Party With Bad Vibes

If you love dogs, get ready to love them even more, because this story is just further proof that dogs truly are man’s best friend: This dog pulled his owner out of a house party with bad vibes.

What an amazing pet! Turns out not all heroes walk on two legs!

When Roanoke, VA resident Shane Polkowksi, 24, went to a co-worker’s house party last weekend, he sensed that the vibes were off as soon as he stepped inside and saw an alarmingly low-energy group of 11 total partygoers hanging out amongst themselves in three separate huddles—with one group comprising just two guys who were laughing way too hard as they played Business Walrus by themselves. But it was only when the host, the only person Shane knew at the party, informed him that none of their co-workers would be able to make it after all that Shane entered full-on panic mode. As he saw that the only alcohol in sight was room-temperature hard seltzer, heard a Morgan Wallen song playing on a very small Bluetooth speaker, and noticed the only two women at the party saying goodbye to the host, Shane realized he was in deep, deep trouble.

That’s when Finley, his golden retriever, did something absolutely incredible: Sensing that her owner was trapped inside one of the worst social environments imaginable, she raced across town, burst through the window, and dragged Shane out into the street. Finley had come to the rescue just in the knick of time, literally moments before Shane was about to be cornered into making small talk with three quiet guys who were hometown friends of the host. Needless to say, Finley earned herself more than a few Milkbones for that one!

What’s even more amazing is that Finley’s heroic efforts didn’t stop there: she continued dragging Shane by his belt buckle all the way down the street to a much better house party she’d sniffed out, where Shane got a handjob in the bathroom within 30 minutes of arriving.

This is such a beautiful reminder of the profound love dogs can have for their owners! We’re literally crying right now!

Finley deserves a million belly scratches for rescuing Shane from an unthinkably shitty party where he’d have been counting the seconds until he could get the hell out of there. Dogs are simply the best, and Finely’s all the proof we need to say it. Good girl!