Must Be On A Budget: This Church’s Nativity Scene Clearly Repurposed A Couple Of Freddy Kruegers And An E.T. From Halloween As The Three Wise Men

Well, it’s pretty obvious that Holy Sacrament Church in Dayton, Ohio is running a little low on cash this Christmas season: The nativity scene they just set up out front clearly repurposed a couple of Freddy Kruegers and an E.T. from Halloween as the three wise men.

Oh well! Guess it still gets the point across.

While Holy Sacrament’s nativity uses authentic holiday props for the majority of its spread, including a weathered but serviceable baby Jesus in a manger, a solid collection of sheep and lambs, and a slightly undersized Joseph and Mary, corners were definitely cut when it comes to the three wise men. The most convincing of the three at least has a beard, but his face is severely burned, and Freddy Krueger’s signature bladed glove and sweater are visible underneath his robes. The church made even less of an effort to hide the true identity of the second Freddy Krueger prop they used, which is just a standard Freddy Krueger statue that they tried to obscure by covering him with some hay. The third and most blatant substitute is a life-size E.T. which, outside of a bejeweled crown that sits atop his misshapen head, just looks like a regular old E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that must have been left over from Halloween.

Dang! Everyone who attends this church better be sure to load that collection plate up this year, because apparently times are tough.

It’s possible Holy Sacrament decided to spend their excess funds on feeding the less fortunate and spreading the word of the Lord this year instead of upgrading their nativity scene, which would be incredibly noble. If that’s the case, we think there’s no shame in them using a couple of Freddies and an E.T. to stand in as the three wise men until they can afford a complete nativity set. In fact, the look is really growing on us! And hey, at least they didn’t use a Chucky doll as baby Jesus!