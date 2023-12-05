PROJECT UPDATE: We Are Thrilled To Present The Final Piece Jessica Chastain Completed During Her Time As ClickHole’s Inaugural Emerging Voices Grant Recipient

For the last few months, actress Jessica Chastain has been working closely with the ClickHole team in fulfillment of her inaugural Emerging Voices Grant. Now, at the culmination of her virtual residency with ClickHole, we are proud to present her final project:

The 5 Best Radiator Covers For Winter

By Jessica Chastain

“Winter is on its way,” says the gray in the forest. Radiator season is upon us. Below is a list.

1. The one that’s already there

The best radiator cover you can find is the one that comes with the apartment. If it’s there, want for naught, for you already have everything you need.

2. Ask your landlord

If your radiator is uncovered, ask your landlord why that is. Not every radiator must be covered. But sometimes they should. There’s no rule of thumb. It comes down to gut instinct—let your landlord be a resource in the decision.

3. The one that comes up first on Google

I have never been able to tell whether or not everyone’s Google is the same. It used to be, certainly, but I don’t think it is any longer. Regardless, if the one that comes up first seems promising, rejoice. Stop your searching and accept that you’ve already been given your answer.

4. Ask your friend

If you visit a friend’s home and you like the look of their radiator cover, ask them where they got it. It might be where you’d like to get yours.

5. Hardware store

The hardware store sells radiator covers. Yet, I warn against rushing into this option. First you’ll need measurements. Without the correct dimensions of the radiator, the hardware store cannot do much for you. Heed my advice, though, and your radiator cover journey will proceed just fine.

If you use one of my suggestions, please let me know. It would mean very much to me if you used one of my ideas for a radiator cover.

ClickHole Staff Review:

Immediately, our staff was floored by the progress Jessica made during her residency. Though we were impressed by her proposal, her final project showed a mastery of style, content, and voice that blew us away.

She has proven herself as a thorough and committed writer. Jessica diligently tested each method featured in her list and selected the five best options from her original list of 64 radiator cover solutions. Her commitment to the craft is evident. Without a doubt, she is one of the most exciting young talents in web culture reporting today.

FINAL GRADE: B-

Despite the meticulous care with which she approached her work, we found Jessica to be unpleasant. Whether it was her disruptive and oftentimes violent comments during meetings, or her foul odor which somehow permeated through Zoom, we cannot help but dock her points. We wish her the best in the future, but it’s only fitting that we part ways.

Our warmest thanks to Little Debbie and J.Crew for their support, without which programs such as our Emerging Voices Grant would not be possible.