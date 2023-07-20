There are two types of people: those who like to have one million dollars and those who like to get their own brain out of their skull somehow and then eat it. If you’re not sure which of these paths is right for you, we’ve got you covered!
Should You Eat Your Own Brain Or Become A Millionaire?
What’s your ideal Saturday night?
1. Buying several cars and diamonds
2. Spending a quiet night at home watching Netflix and eating my own brain
Does your brain seem delicious?
1. Yes.
2. No.
If you were to acquire one million dollars, what would you do with it?
1. Live the high life
2. Hire celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to crack my skull open like an egg and serve me my brain on a plate
Which of these foods do you want to eat the most?
Do you strongly agree, somewhat agree, neither agree nor disagree, somewhat disagree, or strongly disagree with the following statement: “Yum. My own brain.”
1. Strongly agree
2. Somewhat agree
3. Neither agree nor disagree
4. Somewhat disagree
5. Strongly disagree
Consider the following fairy tale: “Once upon a time there was a witch with a million dollars.” What was your emotional reaction to this fairy tale?
1. Scared because there was a witch
2. Sad because I didn’t have one million dollars
3. Angry because the witch didn’t eat her own brain
How would you describe your skull?
1. My skull is a place to put an expensive hat that I bought using some of my many dollars.
2. My skull is a cruel coconut that conceals my dinner from me.
When you are sick, do you like to buy medicine or eat your own brain?
1. Buy medicine
2. Eat my own brain
