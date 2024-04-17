Silver Lining: Making Fun Of Your Uncle’s Midlife Crisis Is Bringing You And Your Mom A Lot Closer Together

It’s definitely not a good thing that your uncle just cashed in his 401K to buy a Mercedes and announced he’s leaving your aunt, but there is one pretty big silver lining to this bleak situation: making fun of your uncle’s midlife crisis is bringing you and your mom a lot closer together.

Not saying it’s worth your uncle’s mental breakdown, but it’s been objectively a great bonding opportunity for you and your mother.

Ever since your uncle texted your mom a photo of his new goatee and she forwarded it to you captioned “LOL!” the connection between you and your mom has been absolutely flourishing. What was once a relationship made up of brief phone calls that quickly turned into arguments is now a beautiful friendship built on a shared love of laughing about how your uncle definitely thinks his facial hair makes him look like Christian Bale when it’s really more Guy Fieri.

Thanks to the speed at which your uncle’s been making poor decisions, you and your mom have even developed a shorthand for making fun of him, referring to him as “POS,” meaning “Piece Of Shit,” which is especially remarkable because your mom otherwise refuses to curse. Honestly, the fact that your uncle is now living out of a Motel 6 because he wrongfully thought he was going to get to keep the house in the divorce has basically undone all the damage you did calling your mom a bitch in eighth grade—that’s how much your uncle’s crisis has done for you two.

How beautiful! It turns out you and your mom have no trouble getting along when her judgements are being passed on someone else.

It’s certainly tragic that your uncle’s life is falling apart by his own hand, but at the same time, this is the longest you have ever gone without dodging one of your mom’s calls. Fingers crossed your uncle gets back on track, but if not, it seems like you and your mom are going to have a blast at Thanksgiving dinner.