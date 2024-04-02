The Newest Decepticon: The Next Transformers Movie Will Introduce An Evil Robot That Turns Into A Shuttle That Takes At-Risk Elderly People Directly To The Casino

Transformers fans, get ready, because Optimus Prime and the Autobots gang are about to take on the franchise’s most sinister villain yet: The next Transformers movie will introduce an evil robot that turns into a shuttle that takes at-risk elderly people directly to the casino.

Wow. Sounds like Megatron has officially been dethroned as the most evil baddie in the Transformers universe!

In a Paramount Pictures press release announcing the franchise’s next installment, the studio revealed that 2025’s Transformers: Elder Exploitation features a Decepticon named Senilitron, who takes the form of a mid-sized transportation shuttle that transports six to eight infirm senior citizens at a time to a nearby casino, where they end up gambling their pensions away on slot machines and blackjack. Set to be voiced by Oscar-nominee Sterling K. Brown, Senilitron lurks outside retirement communities, memory care units, and hospice centers across the country, luring aboard retirees in varying states of mental decline so that predatory casinos may take advantage of them. Soon, the Autobots find themselves in a race against time to stop Senilitron and the keno-decimated retirement funds left in his wake before every senior in the country finds themselves penniless and struggling to remember how they even got to Tropicana Atlantic City in the first place.

“Senilitron facilitates financial elder abuse on a scale the Transformers universe has never, ever seen before,” wrote Sterling K. Brown in a tweet reacting to the announcement. “From lying about there being a free Wayne Newton performance at the casino in order to get them onboard to promising to shuttle them home and then promptly dropping them off at a second casino down the street for another eight hours, Senilitron stops at nothing to harm the finances of vulnerable seniors who can’t take care of themselves anymore. Transformers: Elder Exploitation is going to blow fans’ minds, I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Just reading about this new Decepticon is sending chills down our spine!

Well, we’re officially buying tickets for opening weekend. Honestly, enabling casinos to drain senile elderly people’s savings makes Megatron’s planet-conquering seem tame, and there’s simply no way we’re not catching that on the big screen. So cool!