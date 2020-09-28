The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Has Revealed That Ron Weasley Became Patient Zero For Coronavirus After Messing Up A Spell Where He Tried To Turn A Bat Into A Larger Bat He Could Have Sex With

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’re in luck, because the author of the series has released another exciting update about the wizarding world: J.K. Rowling just revealed that Ron Weasley became patient zero for coronavirus after messing up a spell where he tried to turn a bat into a larger bat he could have sex with.

So much yes! The Harry Potter universe continues to get more and more incredible.

Rowling made the bombshell announcement earlier today on Twitter:

Wow! Being a Harry Potter fan is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks to JK Rowling for this thrilling new information about a beloved character!