The Winning Streak Continues: Ayo Edebiri Has Been Awarded A 5-Star Vehicle Safety Rating By The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Hot off the heels of wins at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Emmys, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri’s winning streak shows no sign of slowing down: Ayo Edebiri has been awarded a 5-star vehicle safety rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration!

Incredible! You go, Ayo!

Although she’s still early in her career, the up-and-coming actress has received top honors for her vehicular safety performance in the small car four-door hatchback category, beating out many industry stalwarts including the Volkswagen Jetta and the Honda Civic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was particularly impressed by Ayo’s driver injury restraints and roof strength, and the organization noted that her performance in the frontal and side crash tests was at a caliber traditionally seen by a much larger SUV.

In the televised award ceremony, the actress thanked her parents for their support and quipped that she’d only ever imagined she had marginally acceptable headlights, let alone the superior LED projector low- and high-beam lights for which she’s now been honored. Ever humble, the actress concluded her speech with a shoutout to her good friend, the Nissan Versa, who was also nominated in the category.

So much yes! It’s awesome to see the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledge a hardworking young talent with such outstanding vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention capabilities. We can’t wait to see where Ayo’s exciting career takes her next!