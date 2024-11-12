Vince Vaughn Wants To Take You To Paris

You’ve been on my mind. Let me take you to Paris. -VV

I can show you a good time. I can make your dreams come true. Come with me to France and I’ll show you the tower.

We can spend hours walking the streets. We can spend hours falling in love. If you fall and scrape your knee I will lick the wound clean.

I will treat you better than the Frenchmen. I will duel any Frenchman who dares look your way.

Let’s go to the triangle and teach everyone what public indecency really means. Let’s make love the way The Chainsmokers do.

I don’t know what it is about you but it drives me wild. You make me crave dried mango. You make my skin erupt with hives. I want you to ask me what time it is and I will point up to the clock.

I want to jump off the bridge with you. I want to wash your hair in the Seine.

I want to swim to the bottom of the river. I want to burrow underground with you and stay there for 300 years. I want everyone we know to die, and when we come back up, no one will know our names.

Then after that we could get dinner. Escargots, anyone?

So what do you say? Will you come to Paris with Vince Vaughn?