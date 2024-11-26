Walking The Walk: Elon Musk Has Fired Himself From The Department Of Government Efficiency For Using Social Media On The Job

Even if you’re not a fan of Elon Musk, you have to respect his refusal to operate with double standards: Elon Musk has fired himself from the Department Of Government Efficiency for using social media on the job.

Wow. Good on Elon for leading by example!

As soon as Elon Musk realized how much of the workday he was spending on social media when he should’ve been performing his duties as co-commissioner of DOGE, he wasted no time taking disciplinary action, immediately firing himself. In a statement to the press, Musk wrote, “There’s no worse use of taxpayer money than for federal employees to spend working hours reposting Babylon Bee articles, making memes about being autistic, and getting into petty arguments with anonymous X users.” Musk stated that by dismissing himself from his own job, he intended to “set the tone for DOGE’s zero tolerance policy towards government waste.”

“Useless, ineffective federal workers who squander as much of their daily life on social media as I do have no business taking up resources funded by American taxpayers,” continued Musk in a series of posts on X, applauding his own decision to fire himself as a perfect first step towards “draining the D.C. swamp,” as President Trump has vowed. “DOGE is here to cut the fat that prevents our government from accomplishing anything meaningful, and I couldn’t think of a better place to start than myself.”

Well, there’s no denying that Elon is walking the walk. Government waste is about to be a problem of the past if he has anything to say about it!

Credit to Musk for holding himself accountable. Firing himself is an encouraging sign that he is serious about restoring public belief in our government’s ability to get work done. Here’s hoping this is the start of a more efficient federal branch!