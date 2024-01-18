Whatever You Want, Little Man: This Kid’s Make-A-Wish Was For A Gigantic Obsidian Cube To Be Built In The Desert And Then Blown Up In Front Of Tom Holland

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been brightening the lives of terminally ill children, providing them with some much-needed moments of joy when nearly every day is a challenge. And just last week this amazing organization made a kid’s day in an incredibly flashy but ultimately baffling way: This kid’s Make-A-Wish was for a gigantic obsidian cube to be built in the desert and then blown up in front of Tom Holland.

Listen, whatever you want little man. If it makes you happy, that’s all that matters.

Things have been tough to say the least for 10-year-old Ryan Michelson since he was diagnosed with leukemia last year, but he had a huge smile on his face for some reason when he heard that the Make-A-Wish Foundation had fulfilled his request to fly Tom Holland out to the middle of the Gobi Desert and make him watch them blow up an obsidian cube the size of the Sydney Opera House that they had constructed in the sands. Though nobody at Make-A-Wish could explain why Ryan was interested in having this happen, it was heartwarming that they were able to fulfill his dream regardless.

When officials from Make-A-Wish asked Ryan if he wanted to travel to the desert with them to meet Tom Holland, Ryan refused, saying simply, “Just let me know when Spider-Man has seen the cube explode.” He also instructed Make-A-Wish not to tell Tom Holland why they were taking him to the desert to watch the largest obsidian cube ever built get blown up with 50 tons of dynamite. They just flew the Spider-Man star into the desert, had him watch in silence as they blew up the cube, and then flew him back home. When Ryan heard that Make-A-Wish had done this to Tom Holland, he smiled and said, “That’s not the last time he’ll see that cube.”

Uh, we’re not crying. You’re crying. This is the kind inspiring story that makes you think, “Well, if it makes the kid happy, I guess that’s enough.” It’s so awesome that Ryan will always be able to look back on this amazing memory that he apparently wanted. Congrats to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for proving once again what an incredible organization they are!