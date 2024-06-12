 Press "Enter" to skip to content

10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2018

June 12, 2024

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2018!

 

Holy Fucking Shit: Fargas The Foreign-Exchange Student Just Cracked His Head Open In Gym Class And Is Shrieking Like A Motherfucker

 

Probably Bullshit But Still A Little Scary: Ethan Is Claiming That His Super Soaker Is Filled With Pee

 

Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point

 

My Grandfather Came To This Country With Nothing But His Juicy Couture Sweatpants And The Perfect Ass To Fill Those Things Out

 

Absolutely Amazing: Biblical Scholars Have Discovered That Christ’s Eyes Were Much Lower Down On His Face Than Previously Believed

 

Coming Clean: Juicy Fruit Has Announced That The White Dust On Their Sticks Of Gum Is Regular-Ass Dust, And If That’s A Deal Breaker For You, They Understand

 

Atheists Rejoice: Stephen Hawking’s Ghost Just Confirmed That God Doesn’t Exist, Though There’s A Huge Mean Horse In Heaven Who Pretty Much Acts Like God That Everyone Obeys Out Of Fear

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Better Late Than Never: Buzz Aldrin Has Announced That He Forgot To Tell Anyone He Saw A Fox On The Moon

 

Sexier Than Ever: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Looking Amazing After Murdering His Uncle And Stealing His Wig

 

Olivia Wilde Is Pretty. Prettier Than Me 🙁

