10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2023

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2023!
Awesome: Post Cereal Has Announced A New Contest Where Whichever Kid In America Can Hold Their Shit In The Longest Wins A Lifetime Supply Of Fruity Pebbles
Never Meet Your Heroes: Tim Burton Just Got Flipped Off By A Skeleton He Had Asked For An Autograph
Embarrassing: This Man’s Tan Line Is Very Clearly From Wearing A Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Disk
What Is This Man Doing: 5 Times Dad Raised His Hand During Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’
Letting Us Down: 5 Times Mom Had A Queef Attack Right When Everyone Needed Her Most
Ah, Guess That Makes Sense: Pop Secret Has Revealed That Their Secret Is Popcorn
Who Knew? When This Family Looked Through Their Late Grandmother’s Photo Albums, They Saw She Used To Have A Giraffe-Like Neck And Rolled With A Giraffe-Necked Crew
Well WTF Are We Supposed To Do? Body Language Scientists Have Determined That Not Making Eye Contact And Making Eye Contact Are Both Equally Awkward
East Meets West: This Kid Is Wearing Blue Jeans To His Karate Class