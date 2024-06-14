 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lifestyle

10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2023

June 14, 2024

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2023!

 

Awesome: Post Cereal Has Announced A New Contest Where Whichever Kid In America Can Hold Their Shit In The Longest Wins A Lifetime Supply Of Fruity Pebbles

 

Never Meet Your Heroes: Tim Burton Just Got Flipped Off By A Skeleton He Had Asked For An Autograph

 

Embarrassing: This Man’s Tan Line Is Very Clearly From Wearing A Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Disk

 

What Is This Man Doing: 5 Times Dad Raised His Hand During Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’

 

Letting Us Down: 5 Times Mom Had A Queef Attack Right When Everyone Needed Her Most

 

Ah, Guess That Makes Sense: Pop Secret Has Revealed That Their Secret Is Popcorn

 

Who Knew? When This Family Looked Through Their Late Grandmother’s Photo Albums, They Saw She Used To Have A Giraffe-Like Neck And Rolled With A Giraffe-Necked Crew

 

Well WTF Are We Supposed To Do? Body Language Scientists Have Determined That Not Making Eye Contact And Making Eye Contact Are Both Equally Awkward

 

East Meets West: This Kid Is Wearing Blue Jeans To His Karate Class

