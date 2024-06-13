Faith In Humanity Restored: 10 Years Of Chris Pratt

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our coverage of Chris Pratt’s selfless and heartwarming support for his sick fans!
Beautiful: These Civil War-Era Photos Of Chris Pratt Comforting A Boy Dying Of Smallpox Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity
Beautiful: When This Terminally Ill Child’s Last Wish Was To See ‘Jurassic World 2,’ Chris Pratt Reached Out To Tell Him That It’s Pretty Standard Sequel Fare
Wow: Chris Pratt Visited A Sick Fan In The Hospital But You Can Kinda Tell It Was Just To Check Out His Huge Tumor
Heartwarming: Chris Pratt Showed Up In Costume To This Condemned Fan’s Execution
Heartwarming: Chris Pratt Surprised This Terminally Ill ‘Iron Man’ Fan By Visiting Him Wearing Robert Downey Jr.’s Skin
Not A Good Sign: This Kid Hasn’t Been Diagnosed With Anything Yet, But Chris Pratt Has Been Standing Outside Of His Room For 3 Days Straight
Beautiful: Make-A-Wish Sent Chris Pratt To Meet An 8-Year-Old Fan Trapped In A Burning Building
Heartwarming: When Chris Pratt Heard A Young Fan Was Dying, He Challenged Death To A Chess Match For The Kid’s Life
Hard To Watch: Chris Pine Accompanied This Terminally Ill Girl To Prom But Was Upstaged When Chris Pratt Accompanied An Even More Terminally Ill Girl To The Same Prom