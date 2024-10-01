Finally: This New Female-Friendly Dating App Will Let Women Sort Matches By Guitar Hero Score

Between crude messages and unsolicited dick pics, it’s no surprise that dating apps can be crappy for women who are looking for a high-quality man. Fortunately, a new app has arrived that will go a long way toward make the online dating experience more pleasant by letting women sort potential matches by Guitar Hero score.

So much yes!

For too long, women have had to suffer through the indignity of spending days chatting with a man on a dating app, only to finally meet up at a Dave and Buster’s and realize he’s humiliatingly bad at Guitar Hero. Thanks to GTRHRO, a new dating service from the makers of the Clue menstrual tracking app, this problem is about to become a thing of the past. By requiring all male users to play a round of Guitar Hero via in-app technology before their profiles can go live, GTRHRO will let women know right off the bat whether or not a man they’re interested can score over 10 million on “Iron Man” right off the bat. Additionally, for the price of a $10.99/month subscription, women can completely filter out men who only play Guitar Hero on easy mode.

This is so cool! This app is seriously going to change the game for women who don’t want to end up introducing their family to a man who can’t even handle “More Than A Feeling” on medium. Although the app is only for straight users at this time, the makers are reportedly hard at work on a feature which would allow gay and bisexual women to filter partners by DDR score.