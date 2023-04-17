Intriguing: These Autographed Headshots Of C-List Celebrities Behind This Rotting Deer Carcass Suggests That They’ve Eaten There

If you’re looking for a trendy place to eat that attracts the glitterati, it looks like there’s a hot new destination to check out: These autographed headshots of celebrities hanging behind this rotting deer carcass suggests that they’ve eaten there.

Intriguing. It’s not exactly Spago, but it nonetheless appears to be a magnet for the rich and famous.

The decaying corpse of the deer, which is located in the middle of the woods, has been visibly picked over by numerous scavengers, and judging from the autographed headshots nailed to the trees around it, many of those scavengers are moderately famous pop culture figures from all corners of the entertainment industry!

Directly above the deer is a framed picture of Lorne Michaels with the hand-written message, “I loved the meat. I feasted on this death and then went to work. – Lorne Michaels.” Right next to Michaels is a signed headshot of Rachel McAdams with the handwritten message, “I ate the neck and it tasted like a fabulous flavor.” These are just two of the dozens of pictures of well-known people who have evidently feasted on the decaying flesh of this lifeless beast in the forest, which is crawling with bugs and maggots that have been attracted by its horrific odor.

Other celebrities who have their photos nailed to the trees around the deer carcass include Geraldo Rivera, Kristin Cavallari, Chris Kattan, and John Mellencamp, the latter of whom left a kind message reading, “Best carrion I’ve had in years! I ate its sightless eyes. Rock on! – John Cougar Mellencamp.” Perhaps most exciting, there’s a photo featuring all the members of BTS on their hands and knees tearing flesh off the dead deer’s bones with their teeth! The BTS photo is inscribed with the message, “We are the Taste The Deer generation. Remember to always have love and to sustain yourself on the decay of other life. Love, BTS.”

So cool!

If you want to encounter a celeb, it seems all you need to do is venture deep into the forest and follow the scent of rotting flesh. And be sure to check it out soon, because chances are it won’t be long before this decomposing animal is the hottest table in town!