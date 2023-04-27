Incredibly Awkward: When This Terminally Ill Fan’s Last Wish Was To Meet Rami Malek, Malek Sent Her A Message Letting Her Know That They’d Actually Already Met

Sometimes a person’s dying wish can lead to an incredibly beautiful moment, but other times, as in this case, it is simply awkward: When this terminally ill fan’s last wish was to meet Rami Malek, Malek sent her a message letting her know that they’d actually already met.

Yikes.

Twenty-four-year-old Jasmine Leonard of Sacramento, California has spent the past six months struggling with a terminal cancer diagnosis, and as a diehard Mr. Robot fan, she hoped desperately that she would be able to meet her favorite actor Rami Malek during her remaining time. Jasmine’s older sister wrote a Twitter post reaching out to the actor, reading, “Long shot, but my sis doesn’t have much time and a visit from Rami Malek would make her so happy. Rami, she has a poster of u and everything. Would mean the world.” The Leonard family crossed their fingers, but unfortunately, Malek responded, “Uh, ok, nice of her to ask but we def met at a Bohemian Rhapsody event in LA . Guess she forgot? Cheers to her health.”

Oof, that’s rough. This is why you have to pay attention every time you meet somebody!

Not wanting to let Jasmine down, her sister tried again, replying to Malek, “I get that, but meeting you is her final wish, so could u just come see her?” Unfortunately, it backfired once again, as Malek responded, “Right, but like…she got that wish. In 2020. She met me. She introduced herself as Jasmine from Sacramento, I’m 100% sure it was her. No offense but it’s kind of on her that she doesn’t remember me.” Saddened and disappointed, Jasmine’s sister then had to explain to her why Malek had declined her wish, and in an incredibly cringeworthy moment of realization she suddenly remembered shaking the actor’s hand and telling him that it was so nice to meet him.

Damn, that’s harsh.

Our hearts really go out to Jasmine here. Not only is she dying, but she was just made to look like a fool by her favorite celebrity. Let this be a cautionary tale to us all that when you shake hands and exchange names with someone, it’s important to commit them to memory—you never know when that information might come in handy.