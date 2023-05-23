Representation Matters: CBS Is Letting An Extremely Depressed Teenager Host ‘The Price Is Right’

Society still has a long way to go towards destigmatizing mental illness, but one TV network is making a huge stride in the right direction by putting a spotlight on the issue and reminding viewers that nobody is alone in their battles: CBS is letting an extremely depressed teenager host The Price Is Right.

Awesome! What a huge win for inclusivity.

In an effort to highlight the internal struggles that millions of Americans deal with on a daily basis, Price Is Right star Drew Carey will be stepping aside from his duties for the next month to allow Caleb Moskal, a clinically depressed 15-year-old, to host the iconic gameshow. For the first time in the show’s history, fans will be shown an authentic portrayal of a major depressive disorder, as Caleb battles despair, feelings of worthlessness, and spontaneous crying spells while interacting with contestants and announcing exciting prizes such as new cars, juicers, and trips to Aruba. It’s still unclear exactly how this will play out on air, but a commercial preview of Caleb’s hosting stint shows him lying on the studio floor with headphones in and a hoodie over his head, while contestants lead the gameplay on their own, occasionally tapping the gloomy teen on the shoulder to ask for clarification on the rules, to which Caleb only responds with a long sigh or a cry of “Leave me the fuck alone!”

“The Price Is Right has long showcased fabulous prizes and getaways during the Showcase Showdown, but for the next month, we’re going to be showcasing something much more important: teenage mental illness,” said CBS in a press release. “From its inception, The Price Is Right has been synonymous with joy, excitement, and boundless energy, but now viewers can experience truly debilitating sadness through our non-functional depressive teenage host, who, in addition to soliciting guesses for the prices of dining room sets and catamarans, will also be showing viewers the everyday realities of his mental illness, whether that involves taking SSRIs, muttering about hating life, or yelling at his mom for trying to make him eat. By featuring Caleb curled up in the fetal position and sobbing underneath The Big Wheel, we’re showing America that mental illness isn’t a ‘problem,’ but rather a normal part of the human experience.”

Amazing!

This is such a beautiful gesture by The Price Is Right. Hopefully Caleb’s mental health improves, but either way, it’s encouraging to see mental health concerns represented like this on a nationally syndicated TV show. Kudos to you, CBS!