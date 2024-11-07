A Positive Perspective: The DNC Is Reminding Disappointed Democrats That While Winning Would’ve Been Great, A Second Place Finish Is Nothing To Sneeze At

If you had high hopes for a Kamala Harris presidency, this week was obviously a major letdown. However, there’s a lot to celebrate about her performance at the ballot box: The DNC is reminding disappointed Democrats that while winning would’ve been great, a second place finish is nothing to sneeze at.

No lies detected. This is exactly the positive perspective Democratic voters need right now!

Earlier today, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison made a statement to the public highlighting how Kamala out-performed every single candidate in the race other than Trump, and by a lot—in fact, the third place candidate, Jill Stein, didn’t receive a single electoral college vote, while Kamala racked up 226. The DNC explained that while winning the election would’ve been the ideal result, the Democratic voter base should feel beyond encouraged that Kamala was Americans’ clear number two choice for president after Trump.

“Would you tell a silver medalist they did a bad job at the Olympics? No, you wouldn’t. Was Steve Nash a bad basketball player because he never won an NBA championship? Not at all,” the DNC Chairman said, arguing that Democrats mustn’t overlook just how dominant Kamala’s second place finish was. “We’re not going to let American culture’s toxic obsession with being ‘number one’ stand in the way of recognizing that Kamala Harris beat every candidate except Trump by a margin of over 67 million votes. Other parties would kill for the type of turnout the Democratic party saw this year.”

Good for the DNC for keeping a healthy mindset after defeat! When you look at it this way, it’s almost insulting for Democrats to act upset about losing when the Green Party couldn’t even clear a million votes. Here’s to looking on the bright side of a disappointing situation—winning isn’t everything!