Bringing The Brick-And-Mortar Experience Online: Target.com Just Added A ‘Shoplift’ Button

The world of online retail just got a whole lot more convenient, and we’re honestly the happiest we’ve ever been in our lives: Target.com just added a “Shoplift” button so that customers can shoplift items from the convenience of their own homes!

The future is officially here! We may never leave the house again.

Starting today, shoppers who want to steal something from Target but don’t necessarily have the time to travel all the way to a brick-and-mortar outlet will have the option to select the items they want, click “Shoplift” and have their selected items delivered free of charge! To make the experience more realistic, the image of a virtual security guard will float around the page with a speech bubble that says, “Please don’t shoplift from Target,” but ultimately, the virtual guard will be powerless to stop customers from stealing anything they want.

“We know that shoplifting is a cherished part of the Target experience, but sometimes life gets in the way and it’s hard to get out to the physical store to steal what you need,” Target announced in a message posted on the company’s official Instagram account earlier today. “Now it’s easier than ever to filch a few items from our shelves without leaving the house. It’s just another way Target goes the extra mile for our loyal customers!”

One of the best parts of Target’s new shoplifting feature is that it gives customers a chance to shoplift items that they’d never be able to successfully steal in person. Large items such as furniture and televisions, which customers once complained were notoriously hard to shoplift from physical Target locations, can now be stolen with ease with the simple click of a button! Thanks to the amazing customer service team at Target, it’s never been easier to plunder the store’s shelves.

This is absolutely awesome! It’s so impressive that Target has found a way to bring the brick-and-mortar experience of shoplifting from Target fully into the digital age. We can’t wait to get to go to Target.com and start stealing everything on our wish lists as soon as we can!