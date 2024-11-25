Compassion FTW! Whole Foods Is Letting Their Thanksgiving Turkeys Drive Around With Dave Navarro In His Mustang For A Few Hours Before They Get Butchered

If you’re looking into more ethical options for your Thanksgiving celebration this year, you’ll definitely want to check this out: Whole Foods is letting their Thanksgiving turkeys drive around with Dave Navarro in his Mustang for a few hours before they get butchered.

So much yes! We love to see companies taking steps like this to treat animals with more compassion.

Whole Foods announced in a press release today that as part of an initiative to improve the treatment of the animals their suppliers raise for meat, from now on every turkey they sell for Thanksgiving will have the amazing opportunity to spend the last few hours of its life cruising Sunset Strip in Dave Navarro’s souped-up Mustang with Dave himself behind the wheel. Whether these turkeys spend their last moments creaming tourists in drag races, cracking up to hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from Ink Master, listening to Jane’s Addiction while Dave air-guitars along, or just sitting in silence with the legendary guitar player is entirely up to Dave, but no matter what goes down on their awesome cruise together, it’s undoubtedly going to be better than spending the last few hours of their lives in hot, cramped conditions inside of a slaughterhouse.

Whole Foods has stated that Dave only has so much gas in his car, which means they are unsure how many turkeys they will be getting this special treatment. So if you’d like one, you’d better head to your local Whole Foods and grab it fast!

This is just beautiful. Even if you’re a vegetarian, turkey that’s had the chance to spend some one-on-one time with Dave Navarro is an animal product you can eat without any guilt at all.

Hopefully other companies follow Whole Foods’ example and begin to treat animals with the compassion they deserve. Will Costco start letting the beef cattle used for their hot dogs take a dip in Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s pool before they’re slaughtered? Will Trader Joe’s start letting their pigs watch a few episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with Billy Corgan before they become bacon? After this incredible move by Whole Foods, animal lovers everywhere are eager to know what comes next.