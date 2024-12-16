Cuteness Overload: This Little Boy Wrote An Adorable Letter To Santa Asking Him How It’s Possible That Prancer Is Still Single

While most kids write letters to Santa asking for the toys they hope to see under the tree on Christmas Day, one kid just did something a whole lot sweeter: This little boy wrote an adorable letter to Santa asking him how it’s possible that Prancer is still single.
It’s official: This is the most adorable thing that has ever happened.
Check out the super cute letter that eight-year-old Jeremy mailed to the North Pole below:
Wow. This little boy is absolutely the most selfless person in the world. With a letter this adorable and with a heart so big, Jeremy definitely earned a spot on the Nice List this year!