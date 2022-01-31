Get Excited, Kids! It’s The Ukrainian Version Of Daniel Tiger, Olek The Hissing Boy!

Who is this intelligent animal marching down from his mountain nest? It is none other than Olek the Hissing Boy, hero to all children. He loves to show us his rituals! Please now shut up to hear his lessons.

Olek is the most disciplined boy in all of academy, obedient to his masters always. All day long he is studying manuscripts so that one day he may hold a high religious post.

Yes, Olek can read, yet he also knows many other talents, such as digging for petrol, composing a dirge for Eurovision Song Contest, and, of course, sport! Whether rhythmic gymnastics or Cossack combat games, always is Olek practising his physical education. He is in good health!

And how does one know when Olek is glad? He makes a loud hiss. And when he is mad? Loud hiss. And when he is threatened? Loud hiss. Whatever his attitude, a loud hiss.

Now you will try! Make your tongue long like Olek and give a mighty hiss. Hissssssssssss. Hisssssssssss.

Here is Olek’s beloved comrade Vasyl Bear, with whom he does his capers. Vasyl Bear is the No. 1 gymnast in his village and the No. 4 rings competitor in all of Ukraine (age 3 category). He is an orphan! Can you believe?

Neither Olek nor Vasyl may marry, for they are beasts of the field.

Olek teaches us many lessons with valuable life applications. Here he teaches us how to practise good safety in the kitchen.

And here he teaches us what to do when we feel angry. There are many things that make Olek angry, such as high wheat groat tariffs, getting poor scores on gymnastic apparatus, and false religion. Yet Olek always resolves this dark feeling with a good hiss! Hisssssss.

And here he teaches us to practise good safety with windows.

Those are the two lessons Olek knows.

There is nothing else for Olek to teach us. He must now go away to practise on the pommel horse until it is time for chores.

Goodbye Olek! Let us be thankful for all that Olek the Hissing Boy has shared with us! What a strong hero he is to all!