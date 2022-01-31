What The H*ck! Broccoli…Is….…..Yum????

Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. Something pretty wild just happened and there was no way we could have seen it coming. Mom just made us eat some broccoli…. and it was……YUM????

What the H-E-double hockey sticks!!!!

Okay, so, it sounds crazy, but stay with us here. Mom made hot dogs for dinner, which is a food we already know about and love because it’s yummy and fun. But when she got our plate ready she put some broccoli on it. Mom is always doing stuff like this, even though she knows we don’t want any broccoli. We had it once at Uncle Keith’s house and it was gross and we didn’t finish it. This time, though, the broccoli was different: it was covered in melted cheese! The cheese was orange!

We realllly wanted the cheese, but we didn’t want the broccoli. Then Mom said if we tried one bite and didn’t like it we wouldn’t have to finish it and we could go watch TV. But we couldn’t watch TV until we tried one bite first. And then the craziest thing in the world happened: The broccoli….was…….YUM!!!!

What?!?!? We had no idea!!!!

It was so good we ate all of it!!! We almost asked for more but we didn’t because we were full (from the hot dogs), but the broccoli was that good. Believe it or not, broccoli rocks! Broccoli is green, which means it seems like it’s bad, but if you make the broccoli orange (using cheese), it’s great. Not to mention, it’s good for you and it makes Mom happy when you eat it. Mom said broccoli also tastes pretty good in a baked potato, so maybe we’ll try that next. However, just to be clear, we will NOT be trying spinach, because SPINACH IS YUCK!