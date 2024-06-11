 Press "Enter" to skip to content

10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2017

June 11, 2024

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2017!

A Historic Milestone: Donald Trump Just Became The First President To Place His Entire Face On The Bible During The Oath Of Office

 

Heartwarming: When Steven Tyler Found Out There Was An Aerosmith Fan With Only 2 Weeks To Live, He Suggested A Bunch Of Better Bands She Should Check Out

 

Noble Cause: This Inspiring Nonprofit Sends People Into The Amazon Rainforest To Teach Indigenous Tribes Who Super Mario Is

 

Big Relief: This Guy Who Got Drunk And Harassed A Woman Last Night Isn’t Usually Like That

 

The Mystery Lives On: Scientists Have Concluded That They Will Never Know If Salsa Is Kind Of Good For You Or Kind Of Bad For You

 

Misuse Of Funds: Wikipedia Just Admitted It Spent All $77 Million In User Donations Decking Out The Entry For Mayonnaise

 

Incredible: An Artist Used Predictive Software To Depict What Prince Would Look Like If He Were Alive Today!

 

Heartwarming: Natalie Portman Just Announced That She Hopes All Sick Kids Get Better

 

I Used To Be Pro-Obamacare. Then It Saved My Shitty Life.

 

As An ICE Agent, The Best Part Of My Job Is Getting To Work With Children

