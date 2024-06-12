 Press "Enter" to skip to content

10 Years Of ClickHole: Looking Back At 2019

June 12, 2024

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our best posts of 2019!

 

Coolest Job Ever: This Awesome Digital Media Company Hired Post Malone To Entertain Laid-Off Employees With Amazing Music While They Cleaned Out Their Desks!

 

Blood In The Water: These People Enjoying A Very Casual Conversation About Miyazaki Movies Have No Idea That There Is An Absolute Miyazaki Freak Lying In Wait Among Them

 

Girl Power! American Girl Has Released A New Doll Who Was Alive During The Civil Rights Movement But Didn’t Really Help At All

 

This Amazing New Anti-Bullying Campaign Reminds Kids That Even Though Bullying Might Be Fun, Rewarding, And Cool, It Can Sometimes Make You Tired

 

Total Rebrand: Justin Bieber Has Announced That He’s Going To Be Like A 1950s Heartthrob Now By Looking Like He’s 60 And Starring In 140 Movies Where He Sings Like A Ghost

 

Major Pivot: Bernie Sanders Has Become Staunchly Capitalist After Tasting Mountain Dew Code Red And Learning It Was Made By A Corporation

 

Inclusivity Win! Marvel Is Changing The Sound That Spider-Man’s Web Shooters Make From ‘Thwip’ To ‘Mixed-Race Families’

 

Privacy Scandal: Mark Zuckerberg Is Being Chased By A Shotgun-Toting Farmer After Ignoring The Old Man’s Rule Not To Collect His Beautiful Daughter’s Personal Data

 

Unforced Error: Elmer’s Glue Just Released An Extremely Body-Negative Series Of Ads As Part Of A New ‘Only Perfect 10s Use Elmer’s’ Campaign

 

Huh: It Turns Out The Super Skinny Kid From School Has Pretty Huge Parents, Which Doesn’t Mean Anything, It’s Just Interesting

