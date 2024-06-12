Did They Go Too Far? 10 Years Of Sesame Street

In honor of ClickHole’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled some of our most viral content from years past. Please enjoy our coverage of Sesame Street‘s most controversial episodes.
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far Yesterday When Big Bird Ate An American Flag?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far When It Taught Kids About Feminine Hygiene By Having Grover Die Of Toxic Shock Syndrome?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far Yesterday When Big Bird Dunked A Child In A Bucket Of Soapy Water And Used Him Like A Sponge To Wash His Boat?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far When It Showed Bert And Ernie Dragging Their Human Puppeteer Dead Behind The Back Of Their Car To Teach Children About Mutiny?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far With Its Episode Where Ernie Microwaves Himself While The Words ‘NO LESSON TODAY’ Flash On-Screen?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far When Mr. Snuffleupagus Got Killed By Poachers And Had His Tongue Ground Up And Made Into A Tea Which Successfully Treated Cookie Monster’s Erectile Dysfunction?
Did ‘Sesame Street’ Go Too Far With The Episode Where The Count Calls Elmo A “White Trash Bitch” To Teach Kids About Classism?
Did Sesame Street Go Too Far When They Revealed Big Bird Has Been Dating His Brother For 400 Years To Teach Kids That Incest Is Fine As Long As It’s Consensual And There’s No Reproduction?
Did Sesame Street Go Too Far When They Showed Mr. Snuffleupagus Being Flattened In A Garbage Truck To Teach Kids About The Dangers Of Technology?
Did Sesame Street Go Too Far With The Episode Where Elmo Stayed Friends With Grover After Allegations That Grover Was In A Manipulative Age-Gap Relationship To Teach Kids That Cancel Culture Has Its Gray Areas?