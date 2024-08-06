Exciting: This Psychic Just Pulled A Yu-Gi-Oh! Card From Her Tarot Deck And Said You Will Become Neurodivergent In The Near Future

Well, well, well, if the results of this tarot reading are to be believed, fate has something quite exciting in store for you: This psychic just pulled a Yu-Gi-Oh! card from her tarot deck and said you will become neurodivergent in the near future!

Yes!!! Madam Lisa just made your day! Whoopee!

When Madam Lisa, owner of your local strip mall’s Psychic Readings By Lisa, pulled the Dark Magician Yu-Gi-Oh! card from a deck that was otherwise composed of standard tarot cards, her eyes widened in surprise as she uttered, “Oh my…luck is in your favor, and it won’t be long until you see its effects.” With a furrowed brow, she slowly read the character description in a tone that suggested the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game was totally foreign to her in concept: “‘The ultimate…wizard’? ‘Wizard,’ huh…‘the ultimate wizard in terms of attack and defense.’ How fortunate for you!” Pointing at the character’s name, “Dark Magician,” Madam Lisa explained that this title indicates powerful impending changes to one’s neurotypical status—meaning that any day now, you will wake up with a brain that has a way of processing information that’s different from most other people.

“See what he’s wearing, the big wizard hat, the ornate staff? That’s you, perhaps a week or so from now,” said Madam Lisa, tracing the Yu-Gi-Oh! character’s outfit with her finger. “Now, it’s not saying what type of neurodivergent you will become, so please don’t get your hopes up about any one specific diagnosis. The cards don’t work that way. But, what it is saying—and I normally never assign this kind of certainty to my readings—what it is definitely saying, is that this will happen, and very, very soon. Congratulations.”

Woo-hoo! Well don’t that put a little skip in your step!

This is simply amazing. That this Yu-Gi-Oh! card would end up being the first card, and only card, that Madam Lisa based your reading on during your session—talk about $25 well spent! Enjoy the new, neuro-atypical life path that awaits you!