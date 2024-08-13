Incredibly Thoughtful: This Funeral Home Gives Families Of The Deceased A Keepsake Bucket Of All The Fluids Removed In The Embalming Process

Get ready to feel moved, because one small business in Sarasota, FL is going above and beyond for their patrons in a truly beautiful way: This funeral home gives families of the deceased a keepsake bucket of all the fluids removed in the embalming process.

Amazing. What a thoughtful gesture to comfort people in mourning.

To help honor those who’ve passed on, the directors of Memorial Funeral Home offer bereaved families Remembrance Buckets containing their loved one’s vital fluids, completely free of charge. These large metal buckets are affixed with a gold or silver plaque bearing an epitaph, and come with a removable lid in case families wish to scatter the dead’s blood, lymph, and gastric juices somewhere outdoors, rather than display the Remembrance Bucket on a mantel at home.

Considering that the deceased’s fluids would otherwise be poured away into the municipal sewage system, we simply have to hand it to Memorial for seeing liquid medical waste as a beautiful opportunity to commemorate a person’s life. Some people cherish having something in the home to remember the dead by, so if your loved one doesn’t wish to be cremated, a Remembrance Bucket filled with their bodily juices is an absolutely perfect alternative to an urn.

Funeral homes everywhere need to start doing this!

Wow. The Remembrance Bucket concept makes the embalming process so much less unpleasant to think about, doesn’t it? It’s so wonderful to know funeral homes like Memorial are out there, gifting buckets of the dead’s vital fluids to mourning families just because they care. Faith in humanity restored!