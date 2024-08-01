Inspiring Work Ethic: This Man Works 25 Hours A Week

If you thought you were a hard worker, think again, because it’s unlikely you’re putting in nearly as much effort as this Philadelphia man who works 25 hours a week.

Twenty-five hours?! Somebody give this man a raise!

Ever since he started his job as a Marketing & Analytics specialist three years ago, 33-year-old Max Brown has maintained a seriously impressive work ethic, regularly working between 22 and 26 hours a week on most weeks when there isn’t a holiday or another extenuating circumstance. While some specialists have questioned whether remote workers complete as much work as in-person workers, Max is proof that working from home makes you even more productive, as he takes no more than two hours for lunch and always make sure to keep his Slack notifications turned on when he’s at the gym in the middle of the day.

And although Max’s lazy friends often invite him out to happy hour, Max always puts his job first, even if that means showing up 15 to 20 minutes late to 4 p.m. drinks. Max is no stranger to the occasional overtime shift either: sometimes, if he accidentally didn’t do anything all Wednesday, he’ll have to work until 3 or even 3:30 on a Friday to make sure everything’s done for Monday.

Now that’s how you hustle!

Fingers crossed Max is named Employee of the Year soon, because such diligent work should not go unnoticed! Consider us inspired!